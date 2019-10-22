Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A perimeter was set up Tuesday night as police responded to an officer needs help call in downtown Los Angeles.
The call came out after an incident in the area of 1st and Gless streets between an officer and a suspect who later fled into the residential neighborhood.
There is a major police incident in LAPD Hollenbeck Division, in the area of 1st Street and Gless St. Avoid the area and expect a large police presence. We will provide more details as they become available.
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 23, 2019
This is a breaking story.
