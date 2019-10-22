CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Boyle Heights, Downtown Los Angeles, Officer Needs Help, Police Perimeter

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A perimeter was set up Tuesday night as police responded to an officer needs help call in downtown Los Angeles.

The call came out after an incident in the area of 1st and Gless streets between an officer and a suspect who later fled into the residential neighborhood.

This is a breaking story.

Comments