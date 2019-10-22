



— A Mission Viejo woman has been charged with a misdemeanor after she was captured on cellphone video entering a middle school classroom and threatening students who allegedly bullied her daughter.

Christian Chylyn Prince-Tinsley, 33, was banned from the Niguel Hills Middle School in Laguna Niguel after a student captured her expletive-filled tirade on cell phone video.

Prince-Tinsley was charged Tuesday with one misdemeanor count of interference with the good order and administration of a school classroom with the intent to disrupt.

On May 14, she entered the classroom during second period and threatened a class of students she believed had been bullying her daughter, Principal Tim Reece informed parents in an email.

“If you all bully my daughter, if you look at her the wrong way, if you breathe the wrong way, send your mom to me,” the woman can be heard saying in the video. “Sisters, aunts, anybody over 18, I’ll f— them all up. Do you understand me?”

Some parents at Niguel Hills Middle School kept their children at home following the altercation.

According to Prince-Tinsley, her child had been bullied by a group of boys for months.

She said her actions were the last resort after her daughter begged to stay in the car at drop-off and said if she wasn’t as strong as she was, she would have killed herself.

“That’s when Mama Bear mode went into effect,” Tinsley said.

CBSLA’s Michele Gile spoke with Prince-Tinsley at the time of the event and she said she might not have handled the situation in the right way.

“I think that sometimes when you’ve done everything you can do the way you’re supposed to do it, and it hasn’t been resolved, then sometimes as a parent…you have to decide if you’re going to go a step further and deal with any consequences,” said Prince-Tinsley.

Prince-Tinsley was escorted off campus by the assistant principal after the teacher called the school office for help. Capistrano Unified School District banned her from returning to the school and the school has since adopted upgraded security safeguards to prevent unauthorized people from having access to the campus.

“Schools should be safe spaces where children can learn and thrive,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “Unfortunately, schools across America have become the targets of violence. This incident was way more than an attempt to address accusations of bullying. This was a deliberate act intended to terrorize a room full of young children in the very space where they are supposed to be safe. There were lawful and appropriate ways for Prince-Tinsley to address her concerns. Sneaking on campus, entering a classroom during class, taking over the class and verbally threatening 12 to 14-year-old students as an adult was way beyond the bounds of being a concerned parent. Everyone is concerned about school violence and threats to students and campus personnel and this act cannot go unpunished.”

She is scheduled to be arraigned on November 6, 2019, and faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail if convicted.