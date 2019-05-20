



— Nearly a week after a mother threatened students because she believed they were bullying her daughter, some parents at Niguel Hills Middle School are reportedly taking no chances and keeping their children at home.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department had an obvious police presence at Niguel Hills Middle School as classes resumed Monday.

“I think they’re being very cautious. That’s understandable,” father Tom Reese said of parents who chose to keep their children home.

Christian Tinsley was banned from the campus after entering a classroom and threatening the students inside. Her tirade was captured on cell phone video.

“If you all bully my daughter, if you look at her the wrong way, if you breathe the wrong way, send your mom to me,” she is heard saying. “Sisters, aunts, anybody over 18, I’ll f— them all up. Do you understand me?”

Tinsley told CBS2’s Michele Gile her actions were a last resort after her daughter begged to stay in the car at drop-off and said if she wasn’t as strong as she was, she would have killed herself.

“That’s when Mama Bear mode went into effect,” Tinsley said.

By phone, Tinsley said she hoped the threat didn’t have anything to do with her actions. Even if her daughter was suspended for “contributing to the disruption of class” and may never be comfortable returning to the school again, Tinsley said she did not want any other children to feel unsafe.

Parents who are keeping their children home say they are doing it because of threats to the school if the ban against Tinsley is not lifted. A spokeswoman from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed one threat was investigated on Friday and deemed not credible.

“There’s a lot of kids scared and a lot of parents scared, but I think it’s been blown out of proportion,” mother Juani Longhi said. “I hope that things have settled down.”

The sheriff’s department says it will maintain its presence at the school all week.