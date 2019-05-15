



– A mother has been banned from a school in Laguna Niguel after she was captured on cellphone video threatening a classroom full of students Tuesday morning regarding the alleged bullying of her daughter.

The woman entered a Niguel Hills Middle School classroom during second period and threatened a class of students she believed had been bullying her daughter, Principle Tim Reece informed parents in an email Tuesday afternoon.

“If you all bully my daughter, if you look at her the wrong way, if you breathe the wrong way, send your mom to me,” the woman can be heard saying in the video that appears to have been recorded by a student and was provided to CBS2. “Sisters, aunts, anybody over 18, I’ll f— them all up. Do you understand me?”

The teacher of the classroom contacted the front office for help, and the assistant principal eventually escorted the woman out, Reece disclosed.

On Wednesday, the Capistrano Unified School District confirmed to CBS2 that the mother had been banned from campus.

CBSLA’s Michele Gile spoke with the mother, Christian Tinsley, who said she might not have handled the situation in the right way.

“I think that sometimes when you’ve done everything you can do the way you’re supposed to do it, and it hasn’t been resolved, then sometimes as a parent…you have to decide if you’re going to go a step further and deal with any consequences,” said Tinsley.

According to Tinsley, her child had been bullied by a group of boys for months.

She says that despite disciplinary action, the bullying not only continued but that it got worse. She said she wanted to let the bullies know she wasn’t playing around and it prompted her to enter the classroom herself.

She said the final straw was when she dropped her daughter off on Tuesday and she started crying and begged to stay in the car.

“She made a comment to me that if she wasn’t as strong as she was, she would have killed herself,” Tinsley says, “That’s when Mama Bear mode went into effect.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has been asked to investigate the case, Reece disclosed.

“When a parent or student shares concerns about bullying or harassment with administration, teachers, or staff, they are immediately investigated at our school site and both students and their parents are contacted,” Reece wrote in the email.

It’s unclear exactly how exactly the woman got on campus. Reece said that visitors are required to sign in at the front office.