



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 10/22 at 8 a.m.

At Least 9 Homes Damaged In 17-Acre San Bernardino Brush Fire

At least nine homes were damaged when a fast-moving brush fire erupted in a San Bernardino neighborhood Monday evening, as firefighters worked overnight to get control of the blaze amid windy conditions and steep terrain.

2 Injured In Pacific Palisades Fire, More Than 40 Acres Burned

Flames chewed through heavy brush and came dangerously close to homes Monday as a brush fire forced residents in Pacific Palisades to evacuate.

Why Are California Gas Prices So High? Gov. Newsom Launches Investigation To Find Out

Governor Gavin Newsom has asked the California attorney general to investigate the state’s gas prices after he says a new report from the California Energy Commission suggests big oil companies are “misleading and overcharging customers by as much as $1 per gallon.”

Local Weather

Critical fire danger through the rest of the week with a stronger Santa Ana wind event on Thursday and Friday. A high of 92 for the beaches and 97 for the valleys.