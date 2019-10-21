LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Flames chewed through heavy brush and came dangerously close to homes Monday as a brush fire forced residents in Pacific Palisades to evacuate.

The approximately 30-acre fire was reported about 10:40 a.m. near the 500 block of North Palisades Drive and was burning uphill, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No injuries were immediately reported and no structures were damaged, LAFD officials said.

Super Scoopers and water-dropping helicopters were deployed to douse the flames.

Residents were seen evacuating homes along Vista Grande Drive and Charmel Lane.

SKY2 showed some homeowners using garden hoses in an effort to beat back flames nearing their backyards, while otherse were seen running down

their driveways as structure-protection fire crews arrived on scene.

This is a breaking news event. Check back for updates.