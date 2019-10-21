SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – At least six homes were damaged when a brush fire erupted in San Bernardino Monday evening.

San Bernardino County Fire crews were on scene near west 39th Street and north Severence Street in the Little Mountain area.

Heavy winds pushed the fire towards homes as at least 75 firefighters were on the ground working to contain the flames.

As of 6:00 p.m., 17 acres of brush had burned and made its way into the neighborhood.

Multiple power lines were down in the area.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit was assisting with water drops.

No injuries were immediately reported but one person was rescued from a home, said San Bernardino County Fire Department’s Jimmy Schiller.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, but it was said to have started in the brush and moved toward the homes.

San Bernardino(Update): Little Mountain IC is reporting high wind pushing down into homes causing immediate threat. Requesting an additional 5 closest engines for structure defense. 16 engines,4 chiefs,aircraft,2 hand crews for approx 75 firefighters on scene pic.twitter.com/LHbqSipJPS — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 22, 2019