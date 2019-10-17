



– Exactly one week after the 1,011-acre Sandalwood Fire ripped through the city of Calimesa, destroying dozens of homes, residents of a mobile home park were finally allowed back in to the area Thursday, but only for cleanup.

The Riverside County Department of Public Health announced that Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park residents could return beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday. However, they could only come back from cleanup purposes, as the area is still considered uninhabitable.

“Please remain in the area only for the minimum amount of time necessary to arrange safe cleanup or retrieve personal property,” the notice read.

The mobile home park is not safe to live in or camp in, even for homes that are undamaged, county officials said.

“It is highly likely that asbestos, toxic heavy metal, and other compounds are present in the ash in this area,” Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said in a statement.

Residents were advised to wear N-95 masks. Children, the elderly and pregnant women should avoid the area.

It’s unclear when the park will be considered inhabitable again.

The Sandalwood Fire broke out on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 10 in the area of Sandalwood Drive and Calimesa Boulevard, east of Mesa View Middle School.

At least 74 structures were destroyed and another 16 were damaged. At the fire’s height, more than 500 homes were evacuated. The fire was not fully contained until Oct. 14.

Investigators believe it was sparked by a trash truck which attempted to dump a load of burning garbage into vegetation. CBS2 obtained cell phone video of the burning truck just prior to when it dumped its load.