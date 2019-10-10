



– Several mobile homes were destroyed Thursday in a brush fire near the 10 Freeway in Calimesa.

The blaze was reported just before 2 p.m. at Sandalwood Drive and Seventh Street near the I-10 exit ramp, Riverside County Fire Department officials said.

The fire had grown to 200 acres around 3:30 p.m., according to officials.

At least five homes were destroyed and several other were being threatened by the fast-moving fire.

Evacuations were ordered for local homes and a nearby elementary school.

There was no immediate word on how the fire started.

Calimesa is located about five miles northeast of Moreno Valley, where another fire burned at least one structure earlier Thursday.