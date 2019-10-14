



— The Sandalwood Fire that tore through Calimesa, killing at least two people, was 100 percent contained as of Monday evening.

According to Cal Fire Riverside, the final size of the brush fire that erupted last week was 1,011 acres.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, all evacuation orders had been lifted however, the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park remained uninhabitable and closed due to unsafe conditions.

The blaze was reported just before 2 p.m. Thursday at Sandalwood Drive and 7th Street near the 10 Freeway, Riverside County Fire Department officials said.

The fire ripped through the mobile home park and left two people confirmed dead, one person missing, and more than 75 homes destroyed.

A viewer sent Ring video that showed a trash truck going through her neighborhood that appeared to be smoldering. She alleged the truck dumped the contents of that truck in her neighborhood sparking the blaze. According to CalFire peace officers, the trash truck dumped a load of burning trash that spread into vegetation.

A man who was driving behind the burning trash truck said he attempted to get the truck driver’s attention to avoid dry brush from igniting.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered Thursday for residents living south of 7th Street and east of County Line Road. A Care and Reception Center was opened at Calimesa Senior Center, 908 Park Ave. in Calimesa.

Calimesa is located about five miles northeast of Moreno Valley, where another fire burned at least one structure earlier Thursday.

Firefighters battled the blaze from the ground and air including six air tankers and eight helicopters.

Riverside County Fire was aided by Redlands Fire and San Bernardino County Fire.