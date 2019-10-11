



— At least one person has died in the Sandalwood Fire, which continues to burn out of control in Calimesa in Riverside County.

Authorities confirmed one person has died in the Sandalwood Fire, but would not say yet whether it was a man or a woman. Residents of the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park, where several structures burned down, say they believe an 89-year-old woman who went missing during the evacuation has died.

The Sandalwood Fire has so far destroyed 76 homes, damaged 16 others, and burned 832 acres overnight after breaking out at about 2 p.m. Thursday. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents living south of 7th Street and east of County Line Road.

CalFire peace officers say the cause of the fire was a trash truck that dumped a load of burning trash into vegetation. The site where the burning trash was dumped remains cordoned off with crime scene tape.

Riverside County Fire officials say the Sandalwood Fire is 10 percent contained.

The area remains under a red flag warning, and Cathey Mattingly with CalFire asked that residents be patient.

“This is an active scene. Right now, you may not see smoke and flames, but we have a lot of work to do because a lot of structures did burn and we have to go through and we have to make sure the area’s safe before we can let residents beack in,” Mattingly said.

The Sandalwood fire is the bigger of two wildfires that broke out in Riverside County Thursday – the other being in Moreno Valley. Because of the continued dry and windy conditions, Mattingly said residents should remain prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.