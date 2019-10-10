LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Crews battled fires in both Fontana,Corona, and Moreno Valley Thursday afternoon amid strong winds.

Near Corona, a wildfire erupted at 12:05 p.m. just west of Lake Mathews in the 20300 block of Eagle Canyon Road.

The flames quickly scorched 25 acres amid 15-20 mph winds.

The fire was said to be put out as of 1:30 p.m.

No evacuations were ordered.

Miles away in Fontana, another fire broke out in the 9300 block of Pam Lane.

Multiple power lines were reportedly down in the area.

Firefighters were working to contain flames from spreading to homes.

Cal Fire Riverside reported the forward spread had stopped in Fontana as of 1:30 p.m.

#EagleFIRE [Update 1:30 PM] Forward spread stopped. Resources will remain on scene as they work to fully contain/control the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) October 10, 2019

Cal Fire Riverside reported a trailer fire in Reche Canyon near Moreno Valley at 12:54 p.m.

The flames erupted at the 9300 block of Reche Canyon Road.

One trailer and 1/4 acre of vegetation were said to be involved.

The cause of the fires were not immediately known.