Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 10/3 at 8 a.m.

New Video: Girls Brawl In Classroom At Moreno Valley School

Another shocking video of students fighting at a Moreno Valley school has surfaced online, within the same district where a 13-year-old boy died from being sucker punched during a fight in the yard of Landmark Middle School.

Honda Center Implements New Clear Bag Policy In Time For Ducks Season Opener

If you’re going to the Anaheim Ducks season opener Thursday night at the Honda Center, you’ll want to make sure you bring a clear bag.

No Laughing Matter: LAPD Vows ‘High Visibility’ For ‘Joker’ Movie

Los Angeles police will be increasing patrols around movie theaters for opening weekend of the new “Joker” movie from Warner Bros.

Local Weather

A new ridge of high pressure builds in Friday which will warm things back up as we head into the weekend. A high of 73 for the beaches and 83 for the valleys.