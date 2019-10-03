



– If you’re going to the Anaheim Ducks season opener Thursday night at the Honda Center, you’ll want to make sure you bring a clear bag.

Beginning Thursday, the Honda Center is implementing a new policy requiring all bags and purses be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC. They can be no larger than 12 by 6 by 12 inches. One-gallon clear plastic storage bags are also allowed.

Small clutch purses and wallets that are no larger than 5 by 8 inches are also allowed.

Fans with bags not meeting those requirements will be required to return them to their cars.

Diaper bags or bags with specialized medical items will be allowed in as long as they meet the dimension requirements.

The Ducks face the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m.