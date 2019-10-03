



— Another shocking video of students fighting at a Moreno Valley school has surfaced online, within the same district where a 13-year-old boy died from being sucker punched during a fight in the yard of Landmark Middle School.

The video was posted to Facebook by someone who claims the school is in the Moreno Valley Unified School District and the fight happened Wednesday. It shows a loud melee of screaming girls in a classroom.

In the video, the girls are screaming, grappling and fighting. Girls are seen throwing punches and wrestling each other to the ground. It appears a teacher tries to get into the middle of the melee and separate the fighting girls, but asks another student to go and get help.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in this new fight.

The new video comes as the district has been accused of not doing enough to combat bullying in Moreno Valley schools. Last month, video went viral of a 13-year-old boy being sucker punched at Landmark Middle School. After the punch, the boy – identified as Diego – hit his head on a concrete pillar and died of his injuries 10 days later. Two boys have since been charged in Diego’s death.

District officials have scheduled a community meeting with parents Thursday night to discuss what officials are doing to keep students safe.