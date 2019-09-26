



Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 9/26 at 8 a.m.

Another Measles Case Confirmed In LA County After Resident Travels Through LAX

Health officials have confirmed another case of measles in a resident who recently traveled through Los Angeles International Airport and became ill shortly after returning to Los Angeles County.

Drivers Beware: ‘60 Swarm’ Shuts Down Westbound Lanes This Weekend In Riverside

If you were planning to use the westbound 60 Freeway this weekend between Ontario and Riverside — or any weekend in the foreseeable future — you’ll want to make other plans.

Local Weather

We’ll shave off a few degrees Thursday as the cooling trend continues. A high of 77 for the valleys and 83 for the Inland Empire.