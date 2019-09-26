



– If you were planning to use the westbound 60 Freeway this weekend between Ontario and Riverside — or any weekend in the foreseeable future — you’ll want to make other plans.

The westbound side of the 60 Freeway will be shut down from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday – 55 hours straight — between Interstate 15 and the 60/91/215 junction, a span of 12 miles. All lanes and ramps will be shut down in that section.

It’s the first in a series of seven straight weekend closures of the westbound 60 Freeway, part of the $134 million paving and bridge replacement project known as the “60 Swarm.” The only weekend exempt from the closure will be Veteran’s Day, Nov. 9-11.

The 60 Swarm began in late July with the shutdown of the eastbound side of the 60 Freeway for eight straight weekends.

The 60 Swarm is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021. For more details, click here.