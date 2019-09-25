



— Health officials have confirmed another case of measles in a resident who recently traveled through Los Angeles International Airport and became ill shortly after returning to Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health reported that a person traveling through the LAX Terminal 5 may have been infected with the measles virus and fellow travelers may have been exposed.

According to Public Health, the traveler was at the airport on September 20, 2019, from 11:00 p.m. to September 21, 2019, at 1:30 a.m.

The person was also reported to have traveled from Parking Spot – Century Airport Shuttle from LAX to 5701 W Century Boulevard on September 20, 2019, from 11:20 p.m. to September 21, 2019, 1:50 a.m.

Anyone who may have been at these locations on these dates during these timeframes may be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after being exposed and should:

Review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles. People who have not had measles infection previously or received the measles immunization may not be immune and should talk with a health care provider about receiving measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) immunization.

Contact and notify their health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if they are pregnant, an infant, have a weakened immune system and/or are unimmunized.

Monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7 days to 21 days after their exposure (the time period when symptoms may develop); if symptoms develop, stay at home and call a healthcare provider immediately.

So far, there have been 17 measles cases among Los Angeles County residents in 2019, in addition to 11 non-resident measles cases that traveled through the county.

Measles is considered among the most contagious viruses in the world.

Those traveling internationally should ensure they have received two doses and consider the expedited schedule for infants less than 12 months old.

To find a nearby Public Health clinic, call 211 or visit Public Health.