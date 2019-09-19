



– The Los Angeles city attorney Thursday called for a ban on the sale of all flavored tobacco within city limits amid the growing use of e-cigarettes and other vaping products.

City Attorney Mike Feuer issued a report to the L.A. City Council recommending it issue a citywide ban on the sale of all flavored e-liquid products, arguing that the rise in vaping has created a “public health crisis” among youth.

“Flavored tobacco plays an outsized role in the vaping epidemic confronting our youth, and has long been a factor in increasing demand for traditional tobacco products,” Feuer said in a statement. “Enacting a citywide ban on the sale of all flavored tobacco products is the best way to safeguard our youth and protect the general public from significant health risks.”

The L.A. County Department of Public Health also reported Thursday that so far there has been one death and 16 pulmonary injuries caused by vaping. The deceased victim was described as an older adult over 55 years of age with chronic health issues.

Two-thirds of the cases involved patients under 25 years of age, the public health department noted. All but one of the patients used both an e-cigarette and a cannabis-type product, but not necessarily at the same time.

On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom launched a $20 million statewide public awareness campaign designed to inform youth about the dangers of vaping.

