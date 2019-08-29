



– A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck about 176 miles off the Southern Oregon coast Thursday morning.

The earthquake hit 176 miles west of the Oregon town of Bandon at 8:07 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It occurred at a depth of 3.3 miles.

There was no threat of a tsunami, the National Tsunami Warning Center reported.

Dozens of people reported feeling it in Eugene, and as far north as Portland and the Seattle area, according to USGS. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Last month, the region of Ridgecrest and Searles Valley, which is located about 160 miles northeast of L.A., was struck by two large earthquakes in consecutive days. On the morning of July 4, the region was hit by a magnitude 6.4 quake, the largest to hit Southern California in 20 years.

However, that turned out to only be a foreshock to the main shock, the magnitude 7.1 earthquake which struck on the night of July 5, ten times larger than the 6.4 quake.