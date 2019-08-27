



Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 8/27 at 8 a.m.

Man Found Shot To Death Outside San Bernardino Apartment

Investigators have closed off a San Bernardino neighborhood Tuesday after a man was found shot to death outside an apartment.

Van Plows Into LAPD Officer Conducting Traffic Stop

The driver of a van that hit an LAPD officer and took off is wanted Tuesday for failing to stop after the collision.

Lori Loughlin In Court Tuesday Over Lawyer Dispute

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are expected in Boston federal court Tuesday to settle a dispute over their choice of lawyers in their college admissions scandal case.

Local Weather

Another warm day Tuesday with a high of 81 for the beaches 98 for the valleys.