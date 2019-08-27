SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Investigators have closed off a San Bernardino neighborhood Tuesday after a man was found shot to death outside an apartment.

Neighbors on Sierra Way near 46th Street say they heard gunfire – six or seven shots in quick succession that sounded like firecrackers – just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. A short time later, an unfamiliar man was found dead on the ground.

The shooting victim was not known to neighbors, who also said they were not sure if he lived in the area. They also said no arguments were heard before the shooting, and there was no sound of a car driving off afterward.

Homicide investigators were seen spending time looking at a blue Mercedes-Benz, which may have had its windows shot out. It’s not clear if the man was in the car at the time of the shooting and ran toward the apartment building for help, or if he was outside the car when the shooting happened.

The road and apartment complex have been blocked off for the investigation.