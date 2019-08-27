LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The driver of a van that hit an LAPD officer and took off is wanted Tuesday for failing to stop after the collision.

LAPD Officer Mike Martinez had stopped a suspected stolen car at San Pedro and 62nd just after 10 p.m. Monday just before he was struck by a van. He says it’s actually the second time in his law enforcement career he’s been hit by a car – the first time was by a drunk driver.

“A van coming down the opposite direction either didn’t see me or didn’t care, he gunned it,” Martinez said. “Hit me and gave me a ride on his hood into the intersection. Didn’t want to stop.”

Martinez says it’s not clear if the van intentionally hit a police officer, but it should have been clear to the driver that someone ended up on the hood of the van and slid off. The driver is now wanted for the hit-and-run crash.

Martinez was checked by paramedics and reported soreness on his right side. He was seen holding an ice pack to his right wrist, but declined to be taken to a hospital.

No information was released about the suspect driver or van.