



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 8/21 at 8 a.m.

Woman Walking In South LA Crosswalk Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver

Police continue to search Wednesday for the car that mowed down a woman as she walked in a crosswalk across a busy stretch of Vermont Avenue in South Los Angeles.

Mother Suspected Of Murdering Her 2 Daughters In Ontario Home

A mother is believed to be responsible for the murders of her two daughters, both of whom were found dead Tuesday night in the garage of their Ontario home.

Another Video Surfaces Showing Pacifica High Water Polo Team Doing Nazi Salutes

A second video has surfaced appearing to show members of Garden Grove’s Pacifica High School water polo team doing Nazi salutes, this just two days after a previous video with similar imagery sparked community outrage over the response from school officials.

Local Weather

Some parts of the Southland will see triple digits Wednesday, with a high of 101 for the valleys and 76 for the beaches.