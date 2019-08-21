



— A mother is believed to be responsible for the murders of her two daughters , both of whom were found dead Tuesday night in the garage of their Ontario home.

Ontario police said the father of the girls —a 4-month-old and a 14-year-old — called 911 after finding their bodies in the garage of the home at around 5 p.m. in the 500 block of East Tam O’Shanter Street.

Their mother was discovered unresponsive in the home and was taken to a hospital, where she was last listed in stable condition with minor injuries.

Ontario police Sgt. Bill Russell told reporters Wednesday that she is suspected of killing her daughters.

“The investigation lead us yesterday to believe that the mother of the children is the one that is solely responsible for their deaths,” Russell said.

A suicide note was found at the scene.

“Among that evidence is a suicide note that was left by the mother indicating that she intended to kill the children and kill herself,” Russell added.

Russell did not provide any details on the manner of death, only saying that the children did not die of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Carbon monoxide was ruled out, the fire department was on scene yesterday and ruled out any kind of noxious fumes as a factor in the case,” Russell explained.

The mother remains unresponsive and has not been interviewed by investigators. There was no word on a motive. Russell added that the 14-year-old girl was a special-needs child. No names have been released.

Russell emphasized that the father is not a suspect in the case.

“The father, from the very beginning, has been incredibly cooperative with police…He was never under arrest, he was never even detained,” Russell said.