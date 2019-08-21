



— Police continue to search Wednesday for the car that mowed down a woman as she walked in a crosswalk across a busy stretch of Vermont Avenue in South Los Angeles.

The crash happened on Vermont Avenue at 98th Street at about 11 p.m. Tuesday. The woman had just gotten off a bus.

Security video from a nearby business shows the woman crossing in the crosswalk, flinching as a white vehicle approaches. Police say after the woman was struck, she was dragged a few feet.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness was still distraught after seeing the crash unfold before her. She did not want to be identified or shown on camera.

“I just feel for her family, whoever she is. It could be somebody I know,” she said.

Police believe the suspect vehicle to be either a Dodge Charger or Challenger.