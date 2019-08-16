Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 8/16 at 8 a.m.
Police Standoff With Man Accused Of Kidnapping His Elderly Mother Ends, Man In Custody
A Thursday night standoff in Bellflower ended early Friday morning after a man allegedly kidnapped his own elderly mother.
San Fernando Shooting Leaves One Man Dead, Suspect At Large
Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting in San Fernando that left one man dead.
Firefighters Battle Second Big Blaze In Commercial District In A Week
Firefighters are battling a massive blaze in a commercial building, the second big commercial fire in the area in a week.
Local Weather
Temperatures drop slightly heading into the weekend with a high of 96 for the valleys and 101 for the High Desert.
