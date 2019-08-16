



— Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting in San Fernando that left one man dead.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. when deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 300 block of Harps Street.

When deputies arrived on the scene, there was a Hispanic man in the street suffering from what they say appeared to me multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Deputies did not have a description of the witness, but they said a small light-colored sedan was seen speeding away from the scene following the shooting.

The murder weapon was not recovered, and it was not immediately known whether the fatal shooting was gang related.