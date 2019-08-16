ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Firefighters are battling a massive blaze in a commercial building, the second big commercial fire in the area in a week.

Flames broke out at a building on East Main near South Plum Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Friday. The industrial area is alongside an Amtrak rail line.

Firefighters got a handle of the flames by 5 a.m. But the department noted that it was the second big commercial fire to break out in the area this week.

On Monday, a vacant building in the area also burned down.

No injuries were reported from either fire.