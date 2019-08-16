ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Firefighters are battling a massive blaze in a commercial building, the second big commercial fire in the area in a week.
Flames broke out at a building on East Main near South Plum Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Friday. The industrial area is alongside an Amtrak rail line.
Battalion 1 responds to second #Commercialfire this week. #2alarm pic.twitter.com/w8PpHM0RSz
— Ontario Fire Dept. (@OntarioFireDept) August 16, 2019
Firefighters got a handle of the flames by 5 a.m. But the department noted that it was the second big commercial fire to break out in the area this week.
On Monday, a vacant building in the area also burned down.
#commercialfire in 131’s district. ME131, T131, ME134, ME135, B1815, B1825, I1850 on scene. pic.twitter.com/XppjENKbrL
— Ontario Fire Dept. (@OntarioFireDept) August 14, 2019
No injuries were reported from either fire.
You must log in to post a comment.