MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — The scene outside the Riverside University Health System Medical Center was somber and emotional as the body of slain California Highway Patrol Officer Andre Moye was brought out.

As the flag-draped casket was carried out, police officers lined up along the entrance to the hospital, with their hands in a salute. Officers from different agencies across the Inland Empire stood watch and saluted Moye as his body was carried to the coroner’s office in Perris.

Officer Andre Moye was killed Monday night during a traffic stop on the 215 Freeway in Riverside. During the subsequent shootout, two other officers responding to Moye’s call for help were also hit by gunfire. One of the unidentified officers was in critical condition, and the second received minor injuries.

Monday was a tough and emotional day for Southern California law enforcement officers. Moye’s death in the line of duty was just hours after the funeral of an LAPD officer who was off-duty when he was allegedly killed by a gang member after confronting him for tagging.

Family members who came to the hospital say Moye used to be an electrician, but had dreamed of being a CHP officer since he was a kid. He had just graduated from the CHP Academy in 2017, and they say he was happier than he had ever been.

Deborah Howard, who said she was Moye’s stepmother, said she was frantic after hearing a CHP officer had been shot and killed.

“I’m texting Junior like, ‘Junior, you OK? I’m worried about you, give me a call,’” Howard said tearfully. “Next thing I know, I called his dad, and I said, ‘Hey, there’s a shootout going and there’s a CHP officer on a bike,’ and his dad said, ‘it was him.’ It was unbelievable.”

Moye is survived by his wife, parents and siblings.

