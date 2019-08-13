



— The scene outside the Riverside University Health System Medical Center was somber and emotional as the body of slain California Highway Patrol Officer Andre Moye was brought out.

As the flag-draped casket was carried out, police officers lined up along the entrance to the hospital, with their hands in a salute. Officers from different agencies across the Inland Empire stood watch and saluted Moye as his body was carried to the coroner’s office in Perris.

I am devastated by the tragedy that unfolded earlier in Riverside. Tonight, I mourn the loss of one of our own, CHP Officer Andre Moye, who was killed during a shootout following a traffic stop. Prayers go out to all, including the responding officers injured in the shooting. — Warren Stanley (@CHPCommissioner) August 13, 2019

Officer Andre Moye was killed Monday night during a traffic stop on the 215 Freeway in Riverside. During the subsequent shootout, two other officers responding to Moye’s call for help were also hit by gunfire. One of the unidentified officers was in critical condition, and the second received minor injuries.

Monday was a tough and emotional day for Southern California law enforcement officers. Moye’s death in the line of duty was just hours after the funeral of an LAPD officer who was off-duty when he was allegedly killed by a gang member after confronting him for tagging.

Our hearts ache over the tragic loss of @CHP_HQ‘s own Officer Andre Moye — who will be remembered for his commitment to service and the community of Riverside County. Jen and I extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fellow officers who are grieving tonight. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 13, 2019

Family members who came to the hospital say Moye used to be an electrician, but had dreamed of being a CHP officer since he was a kid. He had just graduated from the CHP Academy in 2017, and they say he was happier than he had ever been.

Deborah Howard, who said she was Moye’s stepmother, said she was frantic after hearing a CHP officer had been shot and killed.

“I’m texting Junior like, ‘Junior, you OK? I’m worried about you, give me a call,’” Howard said tearfully. “Next thing I know, I called his dad, and I said, ‘Hey, there’s a shootout going and there’s a CHP officer on a bike,’ and his dad said, ‘it was him.’ It was unbelievable.”

Moye is survived by his wife, parents and siblings.