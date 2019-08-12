LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A young LAPD officer who was only on the force for two years will be laid to rest Monday with full honors in downtown Los Angeles.

The bilingual funeral mass for Officer Juan Diaz starts at 9 a.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. The 24 year-old officer had loved classic cars, and his fellow officers will honor him in that small way.

“The officer’s going to be driven up in a vintage hearse, that he wanted to drive up in, if that ever happened,” LAPD Lt. Chris Ramirez said.

Diaz was off-duty on July 27 when he went to a taco stand in Lincoln Heights with his girlfriend and her two brothers. While there, he confronted a gang member who was tagging a sidewalk and asked him to stop and was shot.

The young officer was killed, and another man was critically wounded. Three people have been arrested in the slaying, and two could face the death penalty.

Diaz was born and raised in the Northeast Los Angeles area and had first declared his intention to become an LAPD officer when he was just 6 years old.

After the service, Diaz will be taken to Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, where he will be laid to rest with full honors.