



– A 49-year-old man suspected of killing a California Highway Patrol officer and wounding two other CHP officers in Riverside Monday evening — before he himself was killed in a shootout — has an extensive criminal history.

Authorities Tuesday identified Aaron Luther as the suspect who engaged law enforcement officers in a massive shootout just off the 215 Freeway.

Luther had previously served prison time for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, Riverside police spokesman Ryan Railsback confirmed to CBS2 Tuesday.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Monday, a CHP officer identified as 34-year-old Andre Moye, pulled over Luther’s pickup truck in the area of Box Springs Boulevard and Eastridge Avenue, near the 215 Freeway.

Moye decided he was going to impound the vehicle, according to CHP. While he was filling out paperwork and waiting for a tow truck, Luther went to his truck, pulled out a rifle and opened fire on Moye, who was able to radio for help. Moye later died from his wounds.

Two more CHP officers who rushed to Moye’s aid were both wounded by Luther in a shootout, officials said.

Multiple Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies, Riverside police officers and CHP officers swarmed the scene. Luther was killed in the exchange of gunfire.

“It was a long and horrific gun battle,” Riverside Police Chief Sergio Diaz told reporters Monday night.

Luther’s father, Dennis Luther, told KNX 1070 by phone Tuesday morning that his family is devastated.

“We’re lost, you know what I mean?” Dennis Luther said. “I cried all night.”

The two wounded CHP officers were being treated at Riverside University Health System Medical Center. One of them was last reported in critical condition.

Eastridge Avenue remained closed Tuesday in the area of the shooting.