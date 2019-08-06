



– Rapper A$AP Rocky, who spent nearly a month in a Swedish jail after being charged with assault, will perform at a music festival in Anaheim this weekend.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, will headline the Real Street Festival Sunday night.

“We are elated that Rocky is finally coming home and will be taking the stage to headline our first Real Street Fest next weekend as originally planned,” said Doc Wynter, executive vice president of urban and hip-hop at iHeartMedia, in a statement.

Along with Rocky, Cardi B, Future, Migos and Meek Mill will be performing at the two-day festival which kicks off Saturday.

The 30-year-old Mayers and two other men were detained on July 3 on allegations that he was involved in assaulting 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari in in Central Stockholm on June 30. Rocky had shot cell phone video which he posted to Instagram of the alleged victim appearing to follow and harass his entourage.

Following a three-day trial, Mayers and his two other co-defendents — David Rispers Jr. and Bladimir Corniel — were released from custody Aug. 2 and flew into Los Angeles on a private jet on Aug. 3.

The Swedish court ruled that the three can be released from jail until the court announces the verdict in the case on Aug. 14.

The case attracted the attention of prominent figures, from Justin Bieber to President Donald Trump.

“It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!” the U.S. president said in a tweet following Mayer’s release from jail.

During the final day of the trial on Aug. 2, one of the witnesses to the assault revised her story from initial police reports that she didn’t actually see Mayers hit Jafari with a bottle — a key focus of the case.

“Everything happened very quickly, we were scared for our lives,” the woman told the court in Swedish. “He (Jafari) was bleeding. He showed his injuries on his hand. He also said he had a sore back.”

Mayers argued he acted in self-defense when Jafari and another man would not leave them alone. Mayers’ bodyguard, Timothy Leon Williams, also testified, sharing a story similar to what the rapper told the courtroom when he took the stand.

“I knew something’s not right about him. I’m noticing it because I’m a bodyguard,” Williams said in English. “And now, I’m looking at him like, ‘Yo, what’s wrong with you?’ I’m looking at him and saw that his eyes were really glossy, like he’s on something.”

The rapper is not expected to fly back to Sweden for the verdict.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.)