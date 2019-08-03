LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rapper A$AP Rocky is back in Southern California.

The 30-year-old rapper, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, returned late Friday night on a private jet at LAX.

A Swedish judge released the Peso hitmaker and two other Americans as they wait for a verdict in their assault trial. Prosecutors have shown new video of what led up to a brawl involving the rapper and the other men. It shows them allegedly beating and kicking a 19-year-old man in Stockholm back in June. They claimed it was self-defense.

President Trump sent a U.S. envoy to Sweden to urge the judge to set the Americans free.