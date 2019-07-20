LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — President Trump is weighing in on the arrest of rapper A$AP Rocky in Sweden.

Swedish prosecutors have asked to keep the rapper in custody for six more days while they investigate him for aggravated assault.

The 30-year-old performer, whose real name is Rakim May was detained on July 3 after allegedly being involved in a street fight in Stockholm.

President Trump is now saying he is planning to make calls to help free the rapper.

….Our teams will be talking further, and we agreed to speak again in the next 48 hours! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019

Trump said at the White House Friday that “many members of the African American community” had called him asking for help in the rapper’s release. “I personally don’t know A$AP Rocky, but I can tell you he has a lot of support from the African American community in this country,” he said.

A$AP Rocky has denied the assault allegations.