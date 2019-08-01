



“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” brought home $40 million at the box office during its opening weekend and it was the biggest opener ever for a Quentin Tarantino movie.

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie and showcases what Hollywood was like during the 1960s. You can’t talk about Hollywood in the 1960s without mentioning Charles Manson and Sharon Tate. Damon Herriman plays Manson in this movie and says the experience was unlike anything he’d done before.

“People seem to love it and it’s a pretty awesome movie,” said Herriman in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “It got an incredible critical response and there are a lot of Tarantino fans in the world. The time on the set was the most fun I’ve ever had on any set. You turn up to a Quentin Tarantino set and it doesn’t feel like any other set. There’s 60s music playing and it was really chill.”

Herriman also plays Manson in season two of “Mindhunter” of Netflix, which starts up later this month. While the Australian actor spent a ton of time watching clips of Manson and researching him, he couldn’t quite put his finger on why the cult leader did what he did.

“You can’t really put a finger on what made that guy tick,” said Herriman. “I certainly wasn’t able to completely… I viewed everything I could find to watch of him. I read books, listened to podcasts, and listened to his music. I did pretty much a deep dive on that. The guy was incredibly complicated and there was a different Charlie depending on what mood he was in. He could even change moods within the same interview. I think he probably had several mental disorders, probably schizophrenia among other things. There’s a lot to get your head around with him.”

In addition to the movie, Herriman is also one of the stars of “Perpetual Grace, LTD” on EPIX alongside Jacki Weaver and Jimmi Simpson. While Herriman has been in many big shows and movies, he has a feeling this one will be talked about for quite some time because of DiCaprio and Pitt.

“They’re so good at what they do,” said Herriman. “They do have that perfect combination of being great actors and having that movie star quality. That’s a rare thing… to have the movie star quality that those guys have. But, they’re also really nice guys and down to earth. Both are really friendly and will come up and say hi and shake your hand. They’re at the top of their game.”