(CBS Local)– Jackie Weaver is timeless.

The actor is 72-year-old, but she has only been working in Hollywood for nine years after getting discovered at the age of 63. While she had a successful career in Australia on the stage and big screen, Weaver has already garnered two Oscar nominations for her roles in American films “Animal Kingdom” and “Silver Linings Playbook.”

“I thought things were winding down and that I’d get work here and there in Australia,” said Weaver in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Suddenly, I’m a property. I was such a New York snob, I was not interested in Los Angeles. I got a flat in West Hollywood and I’ve been there ever since.”

Weaver is best known for her performance in “Silver Linings Playbook” alongside stars like Robert De Niro, Jennifer Lawrence, and Bradley Cooper. It is an experience she will never forget, especially since she worked so closely with De Niro.

“He’s like a God to me,” said Weaver. “He is exceptional, very kind, gentle, and quiet. “He brought cheese to the set and it went over well with Bradley Cooper because he is half Italian. That was a joyful experience. The shooting of that was one of the greatest joys of my life.”

2012 was a big year for Weaver because of “Silver Linings Playbook” and the other movie she did that year called “Five Year Engagement” starring Jason Segel and Emily Blount. That is the only American film Weaver has done where she didn’t do an American accent.

“That film has a lot of heart,” said Weaver. “Jason is gorgeous and Chris Pratt was in that movie. I was Emily Blount’s mother. I’ve done 25 American films and that’s the only film I wasn’t American in. I was English because I was Emily’s mother and my mother is English, so I had no problem doing that.”

While Weaver has worked with a lot of talented people, she still has dreams of working with some of the most iconic directors in the industry today.

“I want to work for Martin Scorsese. I’ve never met him, but I have met Quentin Tarantino,” said Weaver. “He likes me, he likes my work. I’d love to do something off the wall for him.”