



– A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck near the Kern County town of Ridgecrest early Friday morning.

The earthquake hit at 6:11 a.m. about 5 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, which is located near the Mojave Desert, around 160 miles northeast of Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It struck at a depth of 6.02 miles. It’s unclear if the quake caused any damage.

Last week, the Ridgecrest and Searles Valley region was struck by two large earthquakes in consecutive days. On the morning of July 4, the region was hit by a magnitude 6.4 quake, the largest to hit Southern California in 20 years.

However, that turned out to only be a foreshock to the magnitude 7.1 earthquake which struck on the night of July 5, ten times larger than the 6.4 quake.

There were no deaths attributed to either on. Several homes and buildings were destroyed or damaged, however.

There have been hundreds of aftershocks throughout the past week. Seismology expert Dr. Lucy Jones explained that Friday’s earthquake was not unexpected given the recent activity.

“Remember, we said that the relative number of large magnitude quakes is constant, and more M5s in the sequence would be normal,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “This morning’s M4.9 is normal and it’s having its own aftershocks.”