Ridgecrest Earthquake
Ridgecrest Earthquakes Leave Naval Air Weapons Station 'Not Mission Capable'Multiple earthquakes that struck the Ridgecrest area left Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake "not mission capable until further notice."
USGS Warns Of More Quakes Possibly Hitting SoCal After Ridgecrest EarthquakeSeismologists are warning the shaking in Southern California may not be ending anytime soon after major back-to-back quakes.
People Take To Social Media Posting Videos Of Ridgecrest Earthquake, AftermathMany who felt Friday evening's earthquake posted on social media as it was happening
Damage From Earthquake Shows In The Light Of DayIn the light of day, Kern County officials can finally take stock of the damage in Trona following Friday evening's 71-magnitude earthquake.
Aftershocks Rock Ridgecrest Area Following Friday's 7.1-Magnitude QuakeDozens of aftershocks have been reported following Friday evening's 7.1-magnitude earthquake that hit near Ridgecrest, just one day after a 6.4 magnitude quake rocked the area.
7.1 Quake Rocks SoCal, Searles Valley Hit Hard For Second Time In 24 HoursThe quake struck at 8:21 p.m. and was centered in the same location as Thursday's. 6.4.
Garcetti To Earthquake Victims: 'You Are Our Brothers And Sisters'This large 7.1 quake, said the mayor, should come with a reminder.
Kern County Officials Report Power Outages, Backlog Of Calls For HelpAccording to Kern County officials, Highway 178 through the canyon is closed. There are roughly 1,800 people without power following tonight's 7.1-magnitude earthquake, but there are currently no reports of major gas leaks and no fatalities immediately reported.
7.1-Magnitude Quake Hits During KCAL9 NewscastTonight's 7.1-magnitude earthquake caught KCAL9's evening anchors off-guard as it rolled through Studio City.
Angelenos Pack Survival Kit Store Following 6.4-Magnitude QuakeA Van Nuys company puts kits together to make it easy. But you can also build your own.
5.4M Quake Strikes Searles Valley Friday As Swarm Of Aftershocks ContinueA 6.4 magnitude quake struck Searles Valley Thursday, the largest in Southern California since 1999.