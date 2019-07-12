Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 7/12 at 8 a.m.
Magnitude 4.9 Quake Hits Ridgecrest Friday Morning
A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck near the Kern County town of Ridgecrest early Friday morning.
Angels To Honor Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Friday Night
The Los Angeles Angels will honor Tyler Skaggs Friday evening prior to the team’s first home game since the 27-year-old pitcher was found dead in his hotel room in Southlake, Texas.
Inland Empire Prepares For Long, Hot Weekend
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Inland Empire as triple-digit heat invades the region.
Local Weather
A heat advisory will be in effect through the end of the weekend with temperatures reaching the triple digits Friday in the valleys and the Inland Empire.