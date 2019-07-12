MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — The National Weather Advisory has issued a heat advisory for the Inland Empire as triple-digit heat invades the region.

The high temps are supposed to last for the next several days — with the advisory in effect until Monday evening — and firefighters and residents are preparing for the worst.

“As our temperatures increase — as we continue through summer — we’re going to see those fuels dry out,” Dan Olson, Cal Fire batallion chief, said. “We’re going to see an increase in fire activity throughout Southern California.”

In unincorporated Hemet, fire crews have already had to battle a 20-acre brush fire that sparked in the steep hillside behind a mobile home, and with temperatures rising throughout the weekend, it’s only going to make their jobs even harder.

“You start dealing with some of those factors where you’re having to hike up hills,” Olson said. “The heat is a huge factor, and we try to counter that with arduous physical conditioning.”

But it’s not just the firemen who are trying to beat the heat, residents like 7-year-old Angela Tapia say they hate the hot temperatures.

“It’s hot, and I sweat,” Angela said. “I don’t like it.”

In Moreno Valley, residents were stocking up on water and cold drinks and buying plastic swimming pools Thursday as temps began to rise.

“I think that I’m just going to tell my dad that I’m going to the pool, and that’s it,” Angela said.

The heat advisory starts Friday morning and lasts through Monday evening.