



– Longtime former USC gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall, who is accused of molesting hundreds of patients over a period of several decades, has been arrested.

Los Angeles police confirmed to CBS2 Wednesday that the 71-year-old Tyndall was taken into custody. There was no immediate word on the charges he faces. A news conference was scheduled for 4 p.m.

Tyndall served as the only full-time gynecologist at the USC Engemann Student Health Center for nearly 30 years. In 2016, the school began investigating him over allegations of improper pelvic exams and making racist and sexually inappropriate remarks. Former colleagues had questioned his methods of pelvic exams, specifically, his practice of digital insertion before using a speculum.

Numerous women have stated Tyndall watched them undress and proceeded to violate them during pelvic exams.

USC didn’t terminate Tyndall’s employment until June 2017. The Times had been looking into Tyndall for months prior to the university’s public acknowledgment in May of 2018 that the school had been investigating him.

Since the revelation, hundreds of women with misconduct complaints against Tyndall have come forward and filed lawsuits against the school, claiming that USC tried to cover up his sexual abuse.

More than 400 women have accused him of sexual misconduct. In December, LAPD detectives found numerous naked photographs of women in a rental storage unit belonging to Tyndall.

As a result of the scandal, USC President C. L. Max Nikias officially resigned his position in August 2018. Two longtime student health clinic administrators were also fired.

In October, USC announced it had reached a $215 million settlement in principle on a class-action lawsuit brought against Tyndall. As part of the settlement, all class-action members will receive compensation of $2,500, with some potentially receiving more.

The Tyndall scandal is just one of several which have rocked the university.

In March, USC was one of several elite schools named in the nationwide admissions bribery scandal in which wealthy parents paid millions of dollars in bribes to get their children admitted.

In January, a former USC men’s basketball assistant coach pleaded guilty for his role in a pay-for-play scandal in which schools would funnel money through shoe companies to a player in exchange for their commitment.

In August of 2018, USC revealed that it had hired and fired former California Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas (D-West Los Angeles) as a professor. USC asked the U.S. Attorney’s Office to conduct a criminal investigation into a recent suspicious $100,000 donation from a campaign fund controlled by his father, Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas. The 30-year-old Sebastian Ridley-Thomas was hired by USC as a professor despite not having a graduate degree.

In April 2016, Carmen Puliafito stepped down as dean of the USC Keck School of Medicine after it was revealed he had partied with underage girls and provided drugs to his girlfriend, who was a prostitute. The California medical board later ordered Puliafito be stripped of his license to practice medicine.

In November 2016, Dr. Rohit Varma, a noted ophthalmologist, was named dean to replace Puliafito. However, in October 2017, he also resigned amid a report that 15 years prior, USC reached a financial settlement with a female researcher who accused him of sexual harassment.

In March, USC announced that it had named Dr. Carol L. Folt to be the school’s twelfth president.