LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — C. L. Max Nikias has officially stepped down as USC president, the Daily Trojan reports.

The move was confirmed by Board of Trustees Chairman Rick Caruso.

Trustee Wanda Austin will serve as interim president as the university searches for a new president.

USC has been embroiled in a scandal involving Dr. George Tyndall, a former gynecologist at the school who is accused in multiple lawsuits of sexual misconduct.

A petition called for Nikias’ resignation following accusations that the school failed to act after complaints of misconduct involving Dr. Tyndall.

