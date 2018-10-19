  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The University of Southern California has reached in principle a $215 million settlement in a class action lawsuit brought against the school regarding a former longtime campus gynecologist accused of sexual misconduct by hundreds of patients.

The school announced Friday that it reached the settlement “to compensate students who received women’s health services from Dr. George Tyndall at USC’s student health center.”

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

