



— A suspect in the April murder of a man in Carson is in custody.

Roman Cerratos was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Friday after being arrested in Mexico the day before, according to officials. He was charged with murder.

Cerratos and Maricela Mercado were wanted in connection to the April 16 killing of a man found dead in the front seat of a white Audi parked in the 400 block of East Carson Plaza Drive.

Two days after the murder, an Amber Alert was issued for Mercado’s 15-year-old daughter Alora Benitez who was believed to be with the pair.

Alora was last seen getting into a BMW April 17. The car was found abandoned in San Diego County near the border with Mexico two days later.

Officials say Mercado and her daughter are still missing.