



– Authorities are searching for Alora Benitez, a missing 15-year-old girl who is believed to be in the company of her mother and another man, both of whom are considered suspects in a killing that occurred in Carson Tuesday.

Thirty-nine-year-old Roman Cerratos and 40-year-old Maricela Mercado are wanted in the murder of man whose body was found in an Audi in the 400 block of East Carson Plaza Drive in Carson Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Mercado is the mother of Benitez, who is believed to be with the pair, the sheriff’s department said. She was last seen Wednesday at 9 a.m. in Torrance with both murder suspects driving in a white-colored 2013 four-door BMW with a Nevada license plate “MARIMAR.”

The exact relationship of Cerratos to Mercado and Benitez was not confirmed.

Late Wednesday night, the sheriff’s department requested that California Highway Patrol issue an Amber Alert for the missing girl. However, CHP refused, saying that the case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert because they do not believe Benitez is in imminent danger

Cerratos and Mercado are considered armed and dangerous. The exact circumstances of the Carson murder and the identity of the victim were not immediately released.

Cerratos is described as a Hispanic, 6-foot-1, weighing 210 pounds, bald and with brown eyes. Mercado is described as Hispanic, 40 years old, 5-foot-3, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.