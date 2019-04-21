The 15-year-old has been missing since her mother and her mom’s ex-husband, who have been accused of murder, have been on the run.

Alora was last seen getting into this BMW with 40-year-old Maricela Mercado and 39-year-old Roman Cerratos.

The car was found abandoned in San Diego County near the border with Mexico on Friday but Alora and the couple have not been seen.

“I’m overwhelmed by what’s going on. It’s surreal. It’s what you see in the movies. This is unbelievable,” said Benitez. He continued, “For Roman or Mari if you guys are listening… do the right thing. Turn Alora over. This is your guys’ mess. Not hers.”

Mercado and Cerratos are the suspects in the killing of a man found dead in Carson last Tuesday.

Because Alora was last seen with the couple, she became subject of an amber alert. Fliers went out with pictures of the girl, with brown hair, brown eyes, about 5’2″ and a hundred pounds.

Benitez shared a message with his daughter saying, “If Alora watches this. Run to safety if you can. Go somewhere if there’s a phone. Call authorities. Go somewhere in public where a lot of people. Call for help. Ask for help.”