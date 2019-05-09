  • KCAL9On Air

Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 5/9 at 5 p.m.

Suspects Identified In Deadly Huntington Park Crash
Police have identified suspected in the deadly crash that killed two brothers earlier this week.

Man Found Fatally Wounded In Fullerton Alley, A Block From Where He Was Shot
A man has died after being found in a Fullerton alley with several gunshot wounds.

Man Walking Dog Critically Hurt In Shadow Hills Hit-And-Run; Driver Caught
Authorities said a speeding driver tried to flee the scene after causing a hit-and-run crash which left a man who was walking his dog critically injured in Shadow Hills late Wednesday night.

