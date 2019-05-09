FULLERTON (CBSLA) — A man has died after being found in a Fullerton alley with several gunshot wounds.

After several reports of gunshots and the sound of a car peeling away in a Fullerton neighborhood at about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers responding to the calls found a man with several gunshot wounds in the 3000 block of Topaz Lane. He is believed to have been shot on Garnet Lane, about a block away.

The 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not immediately released, but family members went to the scene where he was found.

One woman cried in a stairwell, sobbing “they got my baby! They got my baby!” as police officers wrapped crime scene tape around the area.

Investigators at the scene interviewed witnesses, trying to get a description of the shooter, and searched the area for any possible security video.

Police say the neighborhood has had some gang activity in the past, but it’s not clear if the shooting was gang related.