LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rideshare drivers nationwide plan to turn off their apps starting at 12 a.m. Tuesday night to protest for better wages.

The strike is hosted by Rideshare Drivers United and it comes just days before Uber planned initial public offerings.

According to the filing report, the company lost more than $3 billion dollars in 2018.

As a result, Uber cut wages from 80 cents per mile to 60 cents per mile in L.A. County and parts of Orange County.

L.A. is one of the ten cities across the city participating in the strike.

The drivers are striking for job security, livable incomes, and to put a cap on the companies commissions.

Part-time college student and full-time Uber and Lyft driver Jos Cashon has been working with rideshare since 2015 and says times are much harder now.

Cashon told CBSLA’s Chris Holmstrom, “We are forced to work longer and longer hours for less and less money as more people sign up to do this.”

According to Cashon, “The strike first and foremost is about pay. We are not making enough to live in the communities we serve.”

Those participating in the strike are requesting a minimum of $28 per hour.

According to Cashon, the $28 gross pay covers vehicle maintenance and other costs leaving drivers making about $17 per hour.

Depending on the size of the strike, rider availability may be slower and more expensive than usual.

Uber released a statement saying, “Drivers are at the heart of our service ─ we can’t succeed without them ─ and thousands of people come into work at Uber every day focused on how to make their experience better, on and off the road. Whether it’s more consistent earnings, stronger insurance protections or fully-funded four-year degrees for drivers or their families, we’ll continue working to improve the experience for and with drivers.”